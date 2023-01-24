Videos

R-Day parade: School students to perform after 2 years

The Republic Day rehearsal was held near the Statue of Liberty on Marina Beach Road on Jan. 24. The 73rd Republic Day will be celebrated across the country on the Jan. 26. Tri force soldiers, National Cadet Corps, Central Industrial Security Force, Police Department were seen participating in the practice. After 2 years, the school students are expected to perform again at the Republic Day celebration. The traffic was diverted due to the parade rehearsal.