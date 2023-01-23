Videos

Boy falls into septic tank and dies in Chengalpattu

A boy dies after falling into a septic tank near Venkatapuram village in Chengalpattu. The incident happened while the boy was getting water from the tap in the Panchayat office. In this regard, District Collector Rahul Nath ordered to suspend Panchayat Secretary and OHT operator for neglect of duty. A detailed investigation has also been ordered.