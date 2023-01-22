Videos

Tourists' entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

One of the top tourist destinations in Peru, Machu Picchu suspended the entry of travellers amid unrest in the country. The Decentralised Culture Directorate and Machu Picchu Historical Sanctuary Directorate said in a statement on January 21 that tourist entry to Machu Picchu Citadel and the Inca Trail Network has been suspended until further notice. The officials said that tourists who have tickets for Jan. 21 or later can claim a refund for up to one month after the end of the protest. "People are still trapped in Machu Picchu," Peru's minister of foreign trade, Tourist Helguero said. 417 tourists cannot leave the city; more than 300 are foreigners. Helguero said authorities are evaluating and repairing the damage so the tourists can be evacuated.