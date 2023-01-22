Videos

Committee probes into the issue: Anurag Thakur

The three-day-long dharna by wrestlers was called off late on Friday night after the government announced that the controversial WFI chief has agreed to step aside for four weeks for the investigation to be completed. On this Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Jan 22, the Centre has heard all the players about allegations levelled against WFI. A tournament was stopped immediately, Addl Secy was sacked and an oversight committee will begin an impartial probe so that everything gets clear.