Videos

DMK's door-to-door campaign in Erode

The ruling party has begun door-to-door campaigning along with Congress for Erode East by-polls from Periyar Nagar in Erode under the leadership of Minister of Housing and Urban development of Tamil Nadu, S. Muthusamy. A statement circulated to the media by the DMK in the name of Secular Progressive Alliance said that after Chief Minister M K Stalin's consultation with the Secular Progressive Alliance leaders it has been decided to allot Erode East seat, which goes for by-poll on February 27, to the Congress as it had won the same seat in 2021. By-poll was necessitated to the urban Erode East seat following the demise of Congress MLA Thirumagan Everaa.