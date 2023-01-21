Videos
DMK's door-to-door campaign in Erode
The ruling party has begun door-to-door campaigning along with Congress for Erode East by-polls from Periyar Nagar in Erode under the leadership of Minister of Housing and Urban development of Tamil Nadu, S. Muthusamy. A statement circulated to the media by the DMK in the name of Secular Progressive Alliance said that after Chief Minister M K Stalin's consultation with the Secular Progressive Alliance leaders it has been decided to allot Erode East seat, which goes for by-poll on February 27, to the Congress as it had won the same seat in 2021. By-poll was necessitated to the urban Erode East seat following the demise of Congress MLA Thirumagan Everaa.
