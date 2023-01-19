Videos

Vellore Fort’s history in 3D show soon

The historic Vellore Fort will soon have an Rs 5.60 crore open-air theatre to host shows about the history of the Vellore Fort and the town it is located in, officials in Vellore Corporation revealed. The open-air theatre will enable 200 spectators to watch the show at a time and the 3D show will be projected on the walls of the Fort through a special projector for which a room is currently being built near Periyar Park. “The 3D projector in Periyar Park on the Fort Round Road will direct its beam onto the fort walls across the moat,” a senior Corporation official said. Asked why Vellore Fort was chosen for this project, an official said “the number of tourists to the fort has been increasing daily. Even patients and their attenders who visit CMC Hospital for treatment make a beeline to the fort either to spend spare time or to learn about the fort, which is the only one in the state to have a fully functional moat. Hence we plan to capitalise on it.” The Vellore Corporation and Archeological Survey of India (ASI), which controls the fort have both already provided various amenities under the Smart City project, including provision of concrete benches for visitors, improvement in roads inside the structure, street lights and walkways. The exterior of the structure has been embellished with cleaner surroundings while powerful focus lights have been set up on the shore aimed at the fort walls, which show the facility in full splendour throughout the night.