Amazon to Fire more than 2000 Employees

In accordance with its decision to fire around 18,000 employees, more Amazon employees are likely to lose their jobs soon. The company, as per a Reuters report, sent a fresh warning notice to 2,300 employees informing them about the layoffs. According to the US Labour Law, employees affected by mass layoffs in a company must be notified 60 days before it happens. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed reports of layoffs at the company a couple of days back. “We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations,” he had written in a blog post.