235 MT of garbage collected from Chennai beaches

At least 235 tons of garbage collected from Marina beach, Thiruvanmiyur beach, Besant Nagar and Neelankarai beach in the last three days of Pongal festival. The Greater Chennai Corporation deployed additional 200 sanitary workers who worked in three shifts to clean the waste on the beaches. In Marina beach, an additional of 45 sanitary workers have been assigned to clean the garbage on the shore with 103 garbage bins of different quantities, like 240 litres, 120 litres, and 50 litres. And, 50 dust bins were placed in Besant Nagar beach. Also, a compactor vehicle was deployed in addition to the existing compactor vehicles operated in two shifts for the speedy removal of garbage. Though the crowd was less, the civic body authorities assigned 15 conservancy workers at Pallavakkam beach. And, six additional workers were deployed to clean Neelankarai and Akkarai beaches on a rotational basis. Also, two battery-operated vehicles, one tractor and mechanical sweepers were used. In addition, at least 202 metric tons (MT) of dry waste were collected in all 15 zones from January 8 – 16. The collected waste was sent to Manali and Kodugaiyur incineration centres. A total number of 518 MT of dry waste generated in the city in the last nine days has been processed through incinerators.