Telangana, Delhi, Punjab CMs at Narasimha Temple

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Jan. 18. Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao to hold BRS Party's public meeting in Khammam on Jan. 18. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav & CPI General Secretary D Raja have been invited to the meeting.