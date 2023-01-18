Videos

Briyani festival for pongal

Kaanum Pongal festivals were held on Jan. 17 in the village of Nayakkanpatti in Dharmapuri district. Everyone, from children to adults, participated in this festival and participated in various sports competitions. Various competitions were held, including a biryani eating competition. That means eating a kilo of chilli chicken and a kilo of biryani. Although not everyone who participated won, they bought biryani and chilli chicken as this was their chance. In this competition, a young man named Vetrivel ate one kilo of chilli chicken in 10 minutes and won the competition. Gajendran won the biryani eating contest by eating biryani. Rajkumar won by eating half a kilo of ice cream in seven minutes. Pongal sports competitions were held not only here but also in all the towns. On Pongal Day, which is common in rural areas, it is customary for the villagers to gather together and play sports.