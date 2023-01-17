Videos

1,000 Bulls and 350 Bull Tamers : Scenes from Alanganallur Jallikattu

The popular bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' is celebrating in Tamil Nadu's Alanganallur area on Jan. 17. The DMK government has made elaborate security arrangements for the Alanganallur Jallikattu event. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was a special invitee to flag off the last major bull taming event of the Pongal season 'Kaanum Pongal' in Madurai district. Around 1,000 bulls and 350 bull tamers are participating in Jallikattu, as a part of Pongal celebrations on the day of Kaanum Pongal. In each of the Jallikattu event in Alanganallur, around 25 tamers allowed to participate. Besides deploying 160 doctors and nurses for the event, the administration has also made arrangements of 15 ambulances and six mobile hospitals. To maintain law and order, triple layer barricades have been ensured at the Jallikattu arena. Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide security. Two persons were killed in separate Jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu in Palamedu and Pudukottai district on Jan. 16. Around 75 persons were injured in the Jallikattu event held at Avaniyapuram. Thirty-five were reported to be injured at the event at Palamedu.