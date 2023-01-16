Videos

Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar

Rahul Gandhi resumed the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar on Jan. 16. It will pass through Adampur to reach Hoshiarpur by the end of the day. The Yatra was suspended for 30 hours due to the sudden demise of the sitting Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Jan. 14. Gandhi and other Congress party leaders had paid their respects to the late Congress MP during his last rites at his native village Dhaliwal Kadian, on Jan. 15.