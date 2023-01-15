Videos
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Jan. 15 via video conferencing. "I am glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy. It is a gift for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi said on the occasion. He said Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will boost tourism and cut down travel time.
