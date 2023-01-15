Videos

Derogatory Remarks Against Governor : DMK Suspends Sivaji Krishnamurthy

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Jan. 14 suspended an office-bearer, Sivaji Krishnamurthy, from all his posts and the primary party membership for using abusive and derogatory language against Governor R N Ravi. Krishnamurthy said, “CM is asking us not scold the Governor. Had he read the speech properly, I would have placed flowers on his feet and thanked him with folded hands. But don’t I have the rights to slap him with slipper if he denies to say Ambedkar’s name? If you deny saying his name, you go to Kashmir. We’ll send a terrorist to shoot and kill you.”
Online Desk

