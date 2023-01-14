Videos

Women urinated on her seat : accused tells court

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India Flight from New York to New Delhi flight on Jan. 6 told a Delhi Court that he did not commit the offence and submitted that the complainant herself could have peed on her own seat. The accused through senior lawyer Ramesh Gupta submitted, "The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn't possible for Mishra to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80 per cent of kathak dancers have this issue." Raising questions over the Delhi Police investigation, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta submitted that there must be someone else. "She herself urinated. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. The passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint," he added. On this, Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla observed that "It is not impossible to go from one side of the flight to the other. Sorry, but I have travelled as well. Anybody from any row can come around and go to any seat." After noting the submissions made before the session by the Delhi Police to investigate was the accused person was intoxicated before boarding the flight or not, the Additional Sessions Judge said, "The appeal doesn't seem to have been made before the magistrate court. It is not appropriate to decide on an order based on submissions not made before the magistrate. The ground seems to be widely worded and the magistrate can't be expected to apply his mind to all possible situations. The Sessions court later granted liberty to Delhi Police to re-approach the Magistrate Court to seek police remand with fresh grounds, if needed