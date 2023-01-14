Videos

Congress MP dies of heart attack

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of a heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab on Jan. 14 . Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the party's MP from Jalandhar, collapsed during the foot march in Punjab's Phillaur. He was taken to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance, where he died later. Rahul Gandhi, who was leading the yatra, left the march midway and rushed to the hospital where the veteran Congress leader had been taken, a party leader said. He is likely to meet Mr Chaudhary's family at his home in Jalandhar on Jan. 14. The yatra has been suspended since then. The Punjab leg of the Congress' mega foot march began on Jan. 12 from Fatehgarh Sahib.