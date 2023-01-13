Videos
Z-category security for Annamalai
Union government decided to provide Z-category security to BJP state president Annamalai. While Y-category security is already provided, now there is an increase in security for Annamalai. Y-category security will have 12 CRPF personnel to guard, while the Z-category security will have 28 to 33 CRPF personnel.
