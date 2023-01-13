Videos

Veteran RJD leader Sharad Yadav passes away

Veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Subhashini Sharad Yadav informed through a social media post about her father’s demise. Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav’s outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the “first step towards a united opposition”. He was a former union minister in various governments. A socialist leader who remained a prominent figure for a large part of his political life, especially in the peak era of coalitions, Sharad Yadav forged several alliances and turns of the journey saw friends turning into foes and then again returning back to forge partnerships. In his political life spanning nearly five decades, Sharad Yadav served as a Union Minister, convener of the National Democratic Alliance and the president of Janata Dal-United.