Special counsel to probe Joe Biden

In order to probe the issue of classified documents found at the private office and residences of President Joe Biden, US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced the appointment of a special counsel. "The investigation would be carried out by former career Justice Department prosecutor and former US Attorney of the district of Maryland Robert Hur," said the US Justice Department in a statement. On Jan. 09, US media reported Biden's personal attorneys discovered 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, promoting a federal probe into the matter. On Jan. 12, the White House confirmed that his lawyers found a "small number" of classified documents at his home and personal library in Wilmington, Delaware.