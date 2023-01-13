Videos

Shruti Haasan has a Mental problem?

Actor Shruti Haasan took to her social media handles and reacted to reports of her not attending a pre-launch event of Waltair Veerayya which was released on Jan. 13. Directed by K. S. Ravindra, the film stars Shruti with Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa. Shruti revealed she had a viral fever, due to which she skipped the event.