Videos

President of AIIMS Madurai passed away

The president of AIIMS Madurai, V Nagarajan has passed away due to heart attack on Jan. 13. He was admitted in Sri Ramachandra Hospital, in Chennai after he suffered a sudden heart attack in the middle of the night and was undergoing intensive treatment. However, Nagarajan died without responding to the treatment on Jan. 13. His body has been kept at his residence in Thiruvanmiyur for last rites. Nagarajan is also the father-in-law of Principal Secretary Cooperation, Food and consumer Protection, Radhakrishnan IAS.