Videos

Pongal celebrations at Raj Bhavan: DMK & its allies boycott event

The celebration of the Pongal festival was held at the Raj Bhavan in Guindy, Chennai on Jan. 12. In this event, Governor RN Ravi and his wife were brought to the festival ground with the traditional arts of village artistes like Karakattam, Mayilatam, Silambatam, Tappatam, Poikkal, and horse playing. As state ministers and officials boycotted the event, The LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami, ADMK MLAs Sengottaiyan, Velumani, Vijayabaskar, Thangamani, Sellur Raju, Anbazhagan and others were present. Also, Former CM O Panneerselvam and his supporters, BJP MLAs, have participated in the celebration.