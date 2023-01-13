Videos
Chiranjeevi Fans Celebrates Waltair Veerayya Release
Fans throng at theatres as Megastar Chiranjeevi's "Waltair Veeraya" hits screen on Jan.13 . As Chiranjeevi starrer "Waltair Veeraya" hits screen on Jan.13 , fans Celebrated by anointing milk in Megastar banners and bursting Firecrackers at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. "Megastar film is action-packed movie and Chiranjeevi is still acting young", commented the fans
