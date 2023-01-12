Videos

TN Govt revokes cancellation of Thunivu, Varisu special shows

The Tamil Nadu government on Jan. 11, revoked the cancellation of 4 am and 5 am early morning shows of Actor Ajith Kumar's Thunivu & Actor Vijay's Varisu. Earlier, the government had ordered to cancel the early morning shows from January 13 to January 16. As per the government notification on Jan. 11, it has specifically mentioned that the fans are not allowed to anoint milk on the high banner cutouts at the entrance of the theatre premises.