DMK delegation meets President Droupadi Murmu

DMK Delegation met President Droupadi Murmu on Jan. 12, in Delhi. "A letter written by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has been handed over by Law Minister S Regupathy to the President of India in a sealed cover," says DMK MP TR Ballu. "We presume that the letter states what happened in the TN assembly on Jan. 09, especially the act of the Governor who has gone beyond the Constitutional provision & rules of the house," he added.