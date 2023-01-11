Videos

Thunivu Vs Varisu : Fans throng at Theatres in Midnight

Fans of actors Ajith and Vijay throng at theatres in midnight for the release of 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu'. Fans tore banners outside theatres in Chennai as both the films were released on Jan. 11, creating ruckus during celebrations. Both star-led films have released on the same day after 8 yrs. It is also reported that police lathi-charge at fans of actors in several locations. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled the 4 AM and 5 AM early morning shows of Actor Ajith Kumar's Thunivu & Actor Vijay's Varisu. According to the notification released by the government, the shows are cancelled from January 13 to January 16.