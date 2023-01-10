Videos

Why Samantha cried in a event?

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu cried on Jan. 09 at the trailer launch event of her upcoming Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Speaking at the event, Samantha said her love for cinema hasn’t changed amid all the recent life struggles. She said she gathered all her courage to attend the event. In her speech, Samantha said, 'No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam.'