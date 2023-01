Videos

Varisu, Thunivu Special Shows Cancelled on Pongal holiday

Tamil Nadu Govt., tells that Special shows of Thunivu and Varisu has not permitted in theatres on Pongal holiday. As Vijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thunivu are all set to release on Jan.11, State Government tells no more special show on Jan. 14, Jan. 15 and Jan. 16.