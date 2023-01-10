Videos

G20 Summit at Mahabalipuram

With the annual G20 summit all set to take place in Mamallapuram this year on February 02, the event coordinators arrived at the town to survey the security and preparedness for the summit. The summit, which is scheduled to take place at a star hotel in Mamallapuram from Jan. 31 to Feb. 02, will host 100 guests arriving from 20 countries across the globe. The guests would be taken to all the popular tourist attractions such as Five Rathas, Arjuna’s Penance, Krishna’s Butterball and Shore Temple. Owing to this, the event coordinators Chaitanya Prasad, director of the Ministry of Central Education and deputy coordinator Nitha Prasad, along with officials from the police department and tourism department, reviewed the preparedness and security arrangements at all the tourist attractions ahead of the summit.