Tamil Nadu Assembly begins with Guv's address

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has delivered his customary address at the first session of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly for the year 2023 at the Secretariat, Chennai. Allies of DMK staged walkout from the assembly against the TN Governor's speech. Congress, left, VCK, TVK MLAs expressed their dissatisfaction with the Governor for saying that it would be appropriate to call the state as Thamizhagam instead of Tamil Nadu.