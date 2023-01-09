Videos

High drama at TN Assembly : Governor Ravi walks out

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the House moments before the Chief Minister completed reading out the resolutions. High drama on the Inaugural day of the maiden session of the state legislative Assembly after Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution to only include the speech approved and printed by the government. Besides, a resolution seeking to relax rule 17 of the State Assembly and not include the speech actually delivered by the governor in the House was unanimously adopted by the House. Speaker M Appavu put the resolution to vote, which was ‘unanimously’ adopted by the House. Subsequently, the day’s proceedings of the House ended with the Governor not being present for the National Anthem. It is to be noted that the Governor ‘omitted’ two paragraphs highlighting the Dravidian model of the governance and lauding the contribution of Dravidian leaders Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Kamarajar. Earlier, allies of the DMK staged walkout against the Governor's speech. Congress, left, VCK, TVK MLAs expressed their dissatisfaction with the Governor for saying that it would be appropriate to call the state as Thamizhagam instead of Tamil Nadu.