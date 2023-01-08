Videos

Visitors throng all Falls in Courtallam

With not much of rain in the weekend, tourists thronged all waterfalls in Courtallam on Jan. 08. Following heavy rain in the western ghats since last week, storage has increased in dams, tanks and other waterbodies across Tenkasi district. Many tourists and Lord Ayyappa devotees, who reached Courtallam to spend the weekend, are taken bath in all water falls in courtallam.