Videos
Violence in BJP meeting
Scenes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) infighting emerged on social media where party workers were seen throwing chairs at each other in a meeting organized by the district president of the party in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi. A meeting was called in Sankarapuram to discuss Shakti Kendra posts for Rishivandhiyam, Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi constituencies, where two factions within the party brawled during the meeting.
