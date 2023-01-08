Videos

Violence in BJP meeting

Scenes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) infighting emerged on social media where party workers were seen throwing chairs at each other in a meeting organized by the district president of the party in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi. A meeting was called in Sankarapuram to discuss Shakti Kendra posts for Rishivandhiyam, Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi constituencies, where two factions within the party brawled during the meeting.