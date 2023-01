Videos

Is It Indian Currency or 'Thunivu' Ticket?

Actor Ajith's 'Thunivu' movie is all set to hit screens on Jan. 11. As Vijay's 'Varisu' and Ajith's 'Thunivu' to clash this Pongal festival, Ajith fans printed the ticket for 'Thunivu' movie as Indian currency note model in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu.