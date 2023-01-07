Videos

TN govt issues guidelines for Jallikattu

The government in connection with the jallikattu events across the state announced a set of standard operating procedures for the events on Jan. 06. Abstatement issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu said, that the Commissionerate of Animal Husbandry should issue an model lay out for safe conduct of jallikattu and formation of state-level monitoring committee. Officials should be deputed to monitor the event. To restrict crowding and as precaution for COVID-19, the number of persons accompanying the bull should be restricted to two, including the bull owner, it said. Both the owner and the bull assistant should have completed two doses of vaccine with negative report of RTPCR test taken two days prior to the event. The spectators should also have necessary vaccination certificates. Revenue officials have powers to register FIR against defaulters, the government said. Animal Husbandry Department shall subject all the bulls to veterinary examination and specifically examine for possible alcohol abuse. Any animal subject to alcohol shall not be permitted to participate. Tamers should be subjected to medical fitness test. Moreover, the officials must ensure the presence of ambulances for public and animals, it noted. PWD shall certify the spectator gallery and the double barricading by the organisers. They should ensure that the barricading of the area should be of eight feet in height to prevent the entry of animal into gallery.