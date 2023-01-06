Videos

16 illegal Bangladesh citizens arrested

Police arrested 16 Bangladesh citizens, who were staying in a house in OMR near Kelambakkam without any proper documents on Jan. 05. Police received a piece of information that a group of foreigners have been roaming in Old Mahabalipuram Road in Kelambakkam for the past few days and they don’t know English. Soon, Tambaram police formed a special team and the police found all of them were staying in a house in Padur near Kelambakkam. The police at gunpoint on Jan. 04 night searched the house and arrested 16 men who were staying at the house. They were taken to the Kelambakkam police station and during the inquiry, the police found that all of them were from Bangladesh and reached Chennai from West Bengal via train. The police found they didn’t have passports with them and were trying to get fake Indian passports with the help of agents. The police have arrested all of them and further investigation is on.