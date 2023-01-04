Videos

Stalin chaired a cabinet meeting at Secretariat

Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting chaired by MK Stalin held at the Chennai Secretariat on Jan. 04. All the 34 ministers have participated in this meeting. The Cabinet meeting was held while legislative assembly for the year 2023 is about to begin on January 9. It has been reported that the features to be included in the Governor's speech and the new Bills have been discussed. Approval of pending Bills and initiation of new business projects were also discussed.