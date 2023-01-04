Videos

Shanghai hospitals filled

Hospital beds were filled and long queues formed at hospitals in Shanghai on January 3, as China is urged to share its data on the latest Covid wave spreading throughout the country. Patients were seen flooding the emergency department of the Zhongshan hospital in Shanghai, with hospital beds filling corridors and IV treatments set up in waiting rooms. China's abrupt U-turn on Covid controls on December 7, as well as the accuracy of its case and mortality data, have come under increasing scrutiny at home and overseas and prompted some countries to impose travel curbs.