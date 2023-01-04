Videos

Ensure that there is no ganja in your range: Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Jan. 03, asked police officers in the State to ensure that there is no ganja sale and prevalence in their range. Chairing a detailed review at the state Secretariat on cracking down on ganja prevalence and raising awareness on Ganja in the state, the Chief Minister said, "A situation must arise where every station house officer must declare that there is no ganja sale in any shop in his/her range, every DSP and Assistant Commissioner must be able to thump their chest and proclaim that there is no prevalence of such products in their subdivision, SPs and district collectors must be able to proudly declare that there is no drug sale in their district. Only then the parents would have the relief that their children were living safely like them." He also advised the cops to monitor the repeat offence at the time of arresting an accused and ensure that they secure the "Bind Over" mandatorily from the accused to prevent them from securing bail. A release issued by the government also asked the officers to form separate teams to file charge sheets immediately, expedite cast trials and secure punishment for the accused in ganja related cases.