2 DMK cadres arrested

After uproar from several opposition parties and public, DMK has initiated disciplinary action against its two cadres for allegedly misbehaving with a woman cop. The party's general secretary Duraimurugan undersigned a note stating the suspension of the primary membership of S Praveen and C Yekambaram of Western district of Chennai for violating the party discipline and acting in a manner bringing disrepute to the party. The two had allegedly misbehaved with a woman cop during a DMK function at Virugambakkam. The lady cop who lodged a complaint later backtracked. Following this, the two cadres were arrested late night on Jan. 03. According to the police, DMK's two functionaries Praveen and Yekambaram arrested by Chennai Police and sent to judicial custody. Case registered u/s 353,354 IPC r/w 4 of TNPHW ACT.