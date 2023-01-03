Videos

Lankan man Senthil Thondaman trains his bulls for Jallikattu

Former Chief Minister of Uva province in Sri Lanka Senthil Thondaman who has his native place in Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu, is training his 15 Bulls ahead of Jallikattu Sport during Pongal festival. Swimming, long morning walks, healthy diet and strength training for Bulls from 2 months before the event were given to meet the challenges ahead. He also created a replica of 'Vaadi Vasal' where the bull will start running and gets daily training. It is important to note that all his Bulls achieves winning prices in jallikattu game each year.