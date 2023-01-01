Videos

DA hike for TN govt employees

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Jan. 01, announced an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for the Tamil Nadu government employees. Accordingly, Dearness Allowance (DA) has been increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from Jan. 01, 2022. The announcement will benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners. The hike is expected to entail an additional expenditure of about Rs 2,359 crore annually. The CM also stated that a committee will be constituted headed by the Finance secretary and comprising the Principal secretary of the School Education Department and the Director of the Elementary Education Department to look into the demands of the agitating teachers for equal pay for equal work.