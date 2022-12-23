Videos

Auto hits 2 young women in Salem

A large number of vehicles were passing by on one of the main roads in Salem. Two young women on a two-wheeler saw an auto coming on the road at high speed, threatening the motorists. On seeing this, the women questioned the auto driver for his action. The auto driver stopped the auto across the main road and lashed out at the two young women with obscene words. Later, the auto driver did not let go of them and drove the auto at a high speed and crashed into both of them, in which the two young women fell down on the road. Immediately the people who were there rescued them and gave them first aid. This incident has created a lot of commotion in the area. The people of the area have demanded that the police should investigate the matter and take action to identify the auto driver who attacked the women.