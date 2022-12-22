Videos

Fourth wave of Corona in India?

As India gears up to fight a potential resurgence of the Covid virus in the country, the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant once again hogged the headlines as it is currently on the move in countries like China. Also called the Omicron Spawn, the BF.7 sub-variant, first detected in India in October, is the newest form that has high transmissibility. According to health experts, this is because the new variant quickly bypasses the immunity that a person has developed through a natural infection with an earlier variant or even if the complete course of the vaccines are taken. Due to this, there is an expectation that the world might see a fourth wave of the pandemic. This new Omicron variant was first detected in China and India has seen its first case of this variant in Gujarat. A total of 4 new cases of the virus have been found in India; 3 in Gujarat, and 1 in Odisha. Initially in the pandemic, the virus mutated several times and the WHO declared the Delta variant as the most severe one. The symptoms of the new BF.7 sub-variant are similar to common flu and include cold, cough, fever, body pain, etc. As it is highly transmittable, it spreads to a larger group of people within a short duration. It is important to be careful in the public places since we do see that people have become a little careless as many of the norms and the rules that are put forth during Covid-19 have been lifted, say experts. So, it is now important that we at least follow the basic measures, they added.