Sri Lanka arrests 11 Indian fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters on Dec. 21. The fishermen belongs to Nagappattinam district in Tamil Nadu were brought to the Paruthithurai Harbour and handed over to the fishing inspectorate for further action, sources said. There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.