New record by Messi

Thousands of ecstatic fans gave Argentina's football squad a hero's welcome in Buenos Aires in the early hours before dawn on December 20 after the plane carrying Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning team mates touched down at Ezeiza airport. A photo of Argentina captain Lionel Messi sleeping while hugging the World Cup is going viral on the social media. The social media post made a record by receiving two crore likes within 2 hours of posting.
