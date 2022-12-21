Videos

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on Dec 25

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Dec.21 said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on Dec. 25. According to a statement issued by RMC, "Deep depression prevailing over Southwest Bay of Bengal on Dec. 21 and adjoining areas, is likely to move northwestward and strengthen as a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. After that, it will move in a west-southwest direction and may move towards the Kanyakumari sea region through Sri Lanka." "Due to this, from December 21 to 23, light to moderate rains is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions. On December 24, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal." it added. "On December 25, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at many places in South Tamil Nadu districts and a few places in North Tamil Nadu districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram districts to receive heavy rainfall" it added. "As for Chennai is concerned, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light rain may occur at a few places in the city. The maximum temperature will be around 29-30 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 23 degree Celsius" the imd said in a release.