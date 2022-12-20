Videos
EPS indirectly attacks OPS
AIADMK organized a Christmas celebration at Vanagaram near Chennai on Dec. 19. More than 500 people including party's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former ministers and MLAs participated in the celebration. EPS cut the Christmas cake at the ceremony and addressed the gathering. He then told a story of a farmer and indirectly attacked O. Panneerselvam.
