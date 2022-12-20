Videos

BJP parliamentary party meeting begins

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary meeting began in the Parliament on Dec. 20 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National BJP president JP Nadda are also present at the meeting. The BJP MPs put their hands together and congratulated the BJP state president of Gujarat CR Patil for the stupendous win. At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was garlanded and welcomed by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda for the big win in the Gujarat assembly elections.