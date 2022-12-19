Videos

India wins Mrs. World 2022

Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, beating contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years. Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the U.S. presented the crown to Mumbai-based Mrs. Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino on Dec. 17. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up. The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Dec. 18. “The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!” read the post. “We’ve got the crown back after 21-22 years. I’m so excited. Love you India, love you world,” Mrs. Koushal said.